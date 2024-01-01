Pranoto, a long-time Ubud artist, displays his works at this gallery/studio/home which backs up to beautiful rice fields between Bedulu and Ubud. Ask about an atmospheric walking path you can take back to central Ubud. There are figure modelling sessions (30,000Rp) Wednesday and Saturday at 10am.
Pranoto's Art Gallery
Ubud Region
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
