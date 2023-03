The sculpture of Durga with children by the entrance gate is one of a number of fine stone carvings at this temple of the dead. Also notable is the separate enclosure in one corner of the temple – this is dedicated to Merajapati, the guardian spirit of the dead. Sarong use is included in the entrance donation.

When driving east from Gianyar you will come to the turn-off to Bangli about 2km out of Peteluan. Follow this road for about 1km until you reach a sharp bend, where you'll find the temple.