Just off the coastal highway, Lebih Beach has glittering mica-infused sand. Fishing boats line the shore and the air is redolent with the smell of BBQ fish emanating from a strip of beachside warungs; this is an excellent stop for lunch.

North, just across the coast road, impressive Pura Segara looks across the strait to Nusa Penida, home of Jero Gede Macaling (king of the demons) – the temple helps protect Bali from his evil influence.