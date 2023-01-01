Nyoman Gunarsa Museum

Showcasing works by the late, internationally renowned Balinese painter Nyoman Gunarsa (1944–2017), this vast three-storey building on Klungking's western outskirts was built and opened as a museum by the artist himself. Gunarsa's paintings are colourful and expressionistic depictions of traditional life; many reference local folklore. As well as his works, there is an impressive variety of older pieces from Gunarsa's personal collection, including stone carvings, woodcarvings, architectural antiques, masks, puppets and textiles.

The museum is about 4km west from Klungkung, near a bend on the Gianyar road – look for the dummy policemen at the base of a large statue nearby.