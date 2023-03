Housed in a colonial-era building on the western side of the Puri Agung Semarapura, this museum is mainly notable for its overwhelming smell of mothballs and dust; displays include a few traditional weapons and costumes alongside some interesting old photos of the royal court, including a portrait of Dewa Agung Gede Jambe, the five-year-old crown prince who died in the 1908 puputan (mass ritual suicide).