Klunkgkung's market is a vibrant hub of commerce and a meeting place for people of the region. You can easily spend an hour wandering about the warren of stalls on three levels, and in the surrounding streets. It's grimy, yes, but also fascinating. Huge straw baskets of fresh produce are islands of colour amid the chaos, and there's plenty of jewellery and ikat (the latter sells for a fraction of what you'll pay elsewhere). It's best visited in the morning.