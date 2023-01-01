Bali Safari Park

This theme park is filled with critters whose species never set foot in Bali until their cage door opened (tigers, lions, elephants, hippos, rhinos etc). Entry is by package tickets that can be tailored to interests – opt for safaris, a Bali Agung show, waterpark access, animal shows, meals, night safaris and more. Note that animal shows and rides are offered here despite there being overwhelming evidence that shows and rides are harmful for animals such as elephants.

The park is near Pantai Lebih; free shuttles run to tourist centres across south Bali. Tickets are cheapest when purchased online.