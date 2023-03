Masceti beach is a study in contrasts. Some 15km east of Sanur, it has a few drinks vendors and one of Bali's nine sacred directional temples, Pura Masceti. Right on the beach, the temple is built in the shape of a garuda (a large mythical bird) and enlivened with gaudy statuary. There's a certain irony to the bird-shape as both the temple grounds and a huge building nearby are used for cockfights.