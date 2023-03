This is one of the best views of rice-field terraces in Bali, so it's not surprising that tourists flock here from Ubud to indulge in a frenzy of photography. The canny locals now charge visitors to park their cars (look for the 'Sentral Parkir Ceking Terrace' sign) and to wander down the staircases looking for good vantage points. Purchase tickets at one of the two booths on the main road or wait for a ticket seller to find you.