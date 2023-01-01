Brahma Vihara Arama

Bali's single Buddhist monastery is only vaguely Buddhist in appearance, with colourful decorations, a bright orange roof and statues of Buddha – it also has very Balinese decorative carvings and door guardians plus elaborately carved dark stones. It is quite a handsome structure in a commanding location, with views that reach down into the valley and across rice fields to the sea. You should wear long pants or a sarong, which can be hired for a small don­ation.

The monastery does not advertise any regular courses or programs, but visitors are more than welcome to meditate in special rooms.

The temple is 3.3km off the main road west of Lovina – take the obvious turn-off in Dencarik.