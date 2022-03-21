Singaraja

morning scenery at tamblingan lake, bali, indonesia

Overview

Singaraja (which means 'lion king') is Bali's second-largest city and the capital of Buleleng Regency, which covers much of the north. With its tree-lined streets, surviving Dutch colonial buildings and charmingly sleepy waterfront area north of Jl Erlangga, it's worth exploring for a couple of hours. Most people stay in nearby Lovina.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • High-angle view of Sekumpul waterfall.

    Sekumpul Waterfall

    Singaraja

    Sitting 18km southeast of Singaraja, some six or seven separate waterfalls – all fed by upland streams – pour up to 80m over cliffs in a verdant bamboo…

  • Sangsit

    Sangsit

    Singaraja

    About 6km northeast of Singaraja is an excellent example of the colourful architectural style of north Bali. Sangsit's Pura Beji is a temple for the subak…

  • Air Terjun Gitgit

    Air Terjun Gitgit

    Singaraja

    Around 11km south of Singaraja, a well-signposted path goes 800m west from the main road to the touristy waterfall, Air Terjun Gitgit. The path is lined…

  • Gedong Kirtya Library

    Gedong Kirtya Library

    Singaraja

    This small historical library was established in 1928 by Dutch colonialists and named after the Sanskrit for 'to try'. It has a collection of lontar …

  • Museum Buleleng

    Museum Buleleng

    Singaraja

    Museum Buleleng recalls the life of the last radja (rajah; prince) of Buleleng, Pandji Tisna, who is credited with developing tourism in Lovina to the…

  • Pura Dalem Jagaraga

    Pura Dalem Jagaraga

    Singaraja

    In the village of Jagaraga, Pura Dalem is a small, interesting temple with delightful sculptured panels along its front wall. On the outer wall, look for…

  • Pura Jagat Natha

    Pura Jagat Natha

    Singaraja

    Singaraja's main temple, the largest in northern Bali, is not usually open to foreigners. You can appreciate its size and admire the carved stone…

  • Yudha Mandala Tama Monument

    Yudha Mandala Tama Monument

    Singaraja

    The conspicuous Yudha Mandala Tama Monument commemorates a freedom fighter killed by gunfire from a Dutch warship early in the struggle for independence.

