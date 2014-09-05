Welcome to Kūnmíng
Of course, like other Chinese cities, the face of Kūnmíng is constantly changing and most old neighbourhoods have been torn down to make way for shopping malls. And the traffic jams that were unknown a few years ago, are now a regular occurrence. Yet, the essentially easy-going nature of Kūnmíng is, thankfully, still the same.
Top experiences in Kūnmíng
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Kūnmíng activities
Private Day Tour: Custom Outdoor Experience in Kunming
Your driver will pick you up at 7:30am and have local breakfast. At 8:00am, drive or cycle to your destination at West Hill or Dian Lake.You will begin requested activities customized for you. Hike, climb, cycle, or venture into caves nearby for about 6 to 8 hours. Take time to also enjoy the view over Dian Lake and Kunming as well as Little Stone Forest. Towards the end of your adventure, you will enjoy a delicious traditional lunch of Yunnan food. After a short break at the end of your meal, you will then prepare to cycle or drive back to Kunming. Once you have returned to the city center, your driver will be awaiting to bring you back to your accommodation.
4-Day Private Yunnan Heritage Tour
Day 1 (L,D)At 8:00am, your guide will you pick up at your hotel lobby or specified location in Kunming and drive to an 260 years old temple mixed with Taoism, Buddhism, and Confucianism in Honghe. After an hour visit at the temple, you will go to Shiping Town which is a 1,900 years old town where you can taste the famous Shiping tofu (bean curds). After lunch, you will continue onto a French style train station near 100 years old and learn about glorious stories about its past.Day 2 (B,L,D)Start your day at 6:00 AM to visit a famous private tofu (bean curds) workshop. See how local people made tofu and learn why Shiping tofu is the best of Yunnan. After breakfast, you will visit Yi Long Lake, Tuan Shan Village ( a 600 years old village), a 176 years old ancient bridge, and an ancient great gate of Qing Dynasty architecture style. You will be introduced to the technology behind it's construction and stories behind it. In evening, you go to an exhibition about local history in earlier 19th century. Overnight accommodation is at a 100 years old private home of a rich local family. Day 3 (B,L,D)In the morning, you will visit the second largest Confucius Temple in China for a couple of hours and learn the history of the building and Confucius philosophy. After Confucius Temple, continue onto Jianshui Town (a 1,200 years old town), a train station designed and built by French 100 years ago, and taste some famous snacks of Yunnan. You will also drive to a Yi ethnic village after lunch. During your visit in the village, see how they build special mud house and work in the field. In evening, you will enjoy a nature hot spring bath and stay overnight in the hot spring town.Day 4 (B,L)Today you will visit Stone Forest which is both a famous World Heritage and Karst Geomorphic site in Kunming. Explore these amazing stone formations during your stay. After lunch, you will drive to Jiuxiang Cave (a karst Cave) which is like an underground world with different kind of amazing stone formation. Afterwards, drive back to your hotel in Kunming and concludes this tour.
6-Day Kunming Small Group Tour
Day 1 (B)Your friendly tour guide will pick you up at Kunming Wujiaba International Airport and assist you to check into Longway Hotel (or similar) located near Kunming City. Breakfast will be served after you settle into your room. After breakfast, you are free to explore the city and visit nearby attractions such as Kunming International Convention & Exhibition Center, Kunming Third People's Hospital, and East Pagoda for the rest of the day. Your tour guide will also give you suggestions on sites to see and restaurants to eat. Day 2 (B) After breakfast, your will depart from your hotel and head to the Stone Forest in Lunan Yi Autonomous County, which is about three-hour drive from Kunming. The Stone Forrest is comprised of seven scenic areas: Lizijing Stone Forest, Naigu Stone Forest, Zhiyun Cave, Lake Chang, Lake Yue, Dadie Waterfall, and Qifeng Cave. You will have the opportunity to walk through these natural stone masterpieces and be intrigued by their intricate formations. After the Stone Forrest, you will visit Jianshui, an ethnic minority old town hosting several famous ancient structures such as Chao Yang Lou, and Seventeen Span Bridge. Accommodation for the night is Lin An Hotel (or similar). Day 3 (B) Today you will visit Confucius Temple, Zhu Family’s Garden, and Tuanshan Folk Houses. The highlight of today's trip is Zhu Family's Garden, a affluent aristocrat's private garden in traditional Chinese style that was built in Qing Dynasty. Accommodation for the night is Yunti Hotel Day 4 (B)Rise early to see beautiful sunrise in Duoyishu, a Jinkou ethnic minority village. After that, you will move on to Laohuzui and visit terrace farmlands. Unlike majority of regions in China, Yunnan has more terrace farmlands nurtured by ethnic minorities. These beautiful terraces in return foster an unique local culture and purity in humanity. You will have ample time to explore the area. Accommodation for the night is Yunti Hotel. Day 5 (B)Today you will embark on a 6-hour ride back to Kunming. You you are free to explore the city after checking into your hotel room. Accommodation for the night is Longway hotel (or similar). Day 6 (B)After breakfast, you will be transferred to Kunming Wujiaba International Airport where this tour concludes.
3 Days Yuanyang Rice Terraces Photograph Tour
Day 1 Kunming-Stone Forest -Yuanyang (-/L/D) 08:30am pick up from your hotel in Kunming , then drive to the Stone Forest (85 km, 1.5-2 hrs). An extremely rare geological phenomenon dating back to 270 million years ago, the Stone Forest is 80 hectares of karst limestone pillars in fantastic shapes that resemble a forest viewed from a distance. It is also home to the Sani tribe, a branch of the diverse Yi minority renowned for their diligence, embroidery and dancing. After lunch , drive 300 kilometers, or 5.5-6 hours to Yuanyang. Populated 1.3 million in Yunnan, Hani minority single out themselves in their traditional costumes with silver accessories and mud brick house roofed with pine leaves that look like mushrooms from a distance, Yuanyang is now attracting more and more attention of overseas tourists for its unparalleled terraced paddies and diversified ethnic cultures of the Hani, Yi, Dai and Yao. Photographing time will be arranged when the sun sets. Day 2 Yuanyang (B/L/D)Pick up from hotel. Get up every early in the morning,you'll drive 30KM to visit Doyishu Village and enjoy the sunrise of Duoyishu Rice Terrace Fields when the sun appears above the eastern horizon. The terraced fields are ring upon ring and cascade one by one. They go along the hillside up to the sky. You will see the scenery of the terraced fields from the top of the mountains to the bottom. They are all farms under the sunshine and cloud and mist. The landscape is spectacular. And then, you will visit Qingkou Village and rice terraces where Hani people for generations inhabit. Visit Bada Hani Rice Terrace, Shengcun Market as well. You will enjoy the sunset of Laohuzui Rice Terraces.Day 3 Yuanyang-Tonghai - Kunming (B/L/-) Departure early from your hotel in Yuanyang to Kunming ( 7hrs ) on the way , have a stop at Tonghai to visit Xiushan Moutain with an array of traditional Temples and Pavilions in various styles of Taoism, Buddhism and Confucianism some of which are from the late Jin Dynasty (265-420). and Xinmeng Village which is the only Mongolian village which inhabited by a Mongol minority left behind by Khengis Khans army over 760 years ago. After arrival, drop off at your hotel in Kunming downtown.
One day Kunming city classic Tour
At 09:00 of morning, after meeting with your guide at lobby of hotel. Star your trip from Bamboo Temple only seven miles (twelve kilometers) northwest of Kunming, is the famous Buddhist Bamboo Temple (Qiongzhu Temple).. Its most outstanding artistic (and perhaps spiritual) feature is the distinguished, finely crafted statues of the 500 Arhat sculpted by the brilliant artist, Li Guangxiu. Regarded as 'a pearl in the treasure house of oriental sculpture. Then move to visit Golden Temple , there is a temple which using 250 tons of solid bronze, the entire temple was again rebuilt. Except for the staircases and balustrades, which are made of marble, the walls, columns, rafters, roof tiles, altars, Buddha statues, wall decorations and the banner near the gate tower are all made of copper. The burnished copper gleamed like gold and that is why people named it the Golden Temple.After lunch , continue the tour of Yuantong Temple with a history of more than 1,200 years, it is one of the grandest as well as the most important Buddhist temple in Yunnan Province . Finally have a nice walk along Green Lake situated almost in the city center and facing Yunnan University, is one of the most beautiful parks in Kunming city before transfer back to your hotel.
One day golf play tour in Spring City Golf and Lake Resort
Early in theh morning pick up from your hotel in Kunming downtown, then transfer 1-1.5hrs to Kunming Spring City Golf & Lake Resort.a premier integrated golf resort in Kunming, comprises luxury villas and two championship golf courses - the Mountain Course designed by Jack Nicklaus and the Lake Course by Robert Trent Jones Jr.Surrounded by mountains and beside the limpid lake, the Spring City Golf & Lake Resort is one of the most beautiful golf holiday resorts in the world, hence the name of the golf paradise in Asia. It is Located in Kunming city in south China, this golfing. Jack Nicklaus designed this golf resort. In June 1999, the US Golf Digest evaluated it as No.1 Golf resort in China and Hong Kong.Upon arrival, to start play your first round 18-hole golf at the Mountain or Lake Course.Lunch on your own account After the play, transfer back to Kunming City have a short tour of Yuantong Temple which is the biggest Buddhist shrine in Kunming. It was originally built over 1000 years ago during the Tang Dynasty. After two restorations and expansions in the Ming and Qing Dynasties, the temple took on its present appearance, with covered corridors, bridges and grand halls. Later You will take a leisurely stroll along the Green Lake, a charming area of tea houses and small boutiques selling handicrafts and beautiful local paintings. Then drop off your at your hotel.