The courtyard of the Ming dynasty Taihua Temple houses a fine collection of flowering trees, including magnolias and camellias, and is a popular to place to relax on the way up or down the mountain.

The road from Huating Temple winds 2km up to the turn-off for Taihua, but if you're travelling on foot look for the pleasant Taihua Ancient Road (太华古道, Tàihuá Gǔdào) that climbs above the bus road, on a 1.3km track of stone staircases and pathways.