Yunnan Provincial Museum

Originally built in 1951, this museum's relocation in 2015 gave it a thoroughly modern 60,000 square metres of exhibition space. Displays span the prehistoric to the present day; expect a broad overview of Yunnan's past through well-curated exhibitions, though English captions are at times frustratingly limited. Enter on the southeast side of the building, and visit the quality on-site cafe for a coffee or tea if you find your feet dragging. Free baggage storage is also available.

From Metro Line 1's Erji Road station, catch Bus 169 and ride for six stops. You can also get here directly from the Yunnan Nationalities Museum, though Bus 165 covers the 20 intervening stations in an agonisingly slow hour of traffic.