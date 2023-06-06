Shop
Kunming (昆明, Kūnmíng) has long been known as one of China’s most liveable cities. Known as the 'Spring City' for its equable climate, it remains a very pleasant place to kick back for a few days. For visitors who haven't succumbed to the laid-back attitude of the place, there are plenty of temples and national parks nearby to keep you busy during the day and a fair few craft breweries and cool bars to hold your attention at night.
Kunming
The Golden Temple Scenic Area is equal parts religious space, forest park, botanical garden and open-air sculpture museum; it covers 118 hectares on the…
Kunming
Tucked away atop a winding mountain road up the forested hills northwest of the city centre, this serene temple is definitely one to be visited by…
Kunming
Originally built in 1951, this museum's relocation in 2015 gave it a thoroughly modern 60,000 square metres of exhibition space. Displays span the…
Kunming
The shoreline of Dian Chi, located to the south of Kunming, is dotted with settlements, farms and fishing enterprises, and tourist resorts. The lake is…
Kunming
On the northeast corner of Diān Chí, the Yunnan Nationalities Museum is reputedly the largest minorities museum in China. The ground-floor exhibition of…
Kunming
The courtyard of the Ming dynasty Taihua Temple houses a fine collection of flowering trees, including magnolias and camellias, and is a popular to place…
Kunming
Adjacent to the North Railway Station, this admittedly niche museum uses artefacts and historical images to conduct visitors through a broad history of…
Kunming
Come here to people-watch, practise taichi or just hang with the locals and stroll through winding lines that meander through the 22 hectares of ponds and…
