Kunming (昆明, Kūnmíng) has long been known as one of China’s most liveable cities. Known as the 'Spring City' for its equable climate, it remains a very pleasant place to kick back for a few days. For visitors who haven't succumbed to the laid-back attitude of the place, there are plenty of temples and national parks nearby to keep you busy during the day and a fair few craft breweries and cool bars to hold your attention at night.

Must-see attractions

  • Golden Temple

    Golden Temple

    Kunming

    The Golden Temple Scenic Area is equal parts religious space, forest park, botanical garden and open-air sculpture museum; it covers 118 hectares on the…

  • Bamboo Temple

    Bamboo Temple

    Kunming

    Tucked away atop a winding mountain road up the forested hills northwest of the city centre, this serene temple is definitely one to be visited by…

  • Yunnan Provincial Museum

    Yunnan Provincial Museum

    Kunming

    Originally built in 1951, this museum's relocation in 2015 gave it a thoroughly modern 60,000 square metres of exhibition space. Displays span the…

  • Diān Chí

    Diān Chí

    Kunming

    The shoreline of Dian Chi, located to the south of Kunming, is dotted with settlements, farms and fishing enterprises, and tourist resorts. The lake is…

  • Yunnan Nationalities Museum

    Yunnan Nationalities Museum

    Kunming

    On the northeast corner of Diān Chí, the Yunnan Nationalities Museum is reputedly the largest minorities museum in China. The ground-floor exhibition of…

  • Taihua Temple

    Taihua Temple

    Kunming

    The courtyard of the Ming dynasty Taihua Temple houses a fine collection of flowering trees, including magnolias and camellias, and is a popular to place…

  • Yunnan Railways Museum

    Yunnan Railways Museum

    Kunming

    Adjacent to the North Railway Station, this admittedly niche museum uses artefacts and historical images to conduct visitors through a broad history of…

  • Green Lake Park

    Green Lake Park

    Kunming

    Come here to people-watch, practise taichi or just hang with the locals and stroll through winding lines that meander through the 22 hectares of ponds and…

