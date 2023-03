The Golden Temple Scenic Area is equal parts religious space, forest park, botanical garden and open-air sculpture museum; it covers 118 hectares on the northwestern outskirts of the city. The obvious highlight is the namesake Qing dynasty shrine, the largest bronze temple in China, which shines magnificently under the bright Yunnan sun.

Numerous buses from the centre stop out front, or take the metro to the North Bus Station and transfer to Bus 57.