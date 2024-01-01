Kunming Museum

While the centrepiece of the museum is the Dharani Pillar, a 6.7m carved stone pillar from the Kingdom of Dali, exhibitions range through a strong focus on WWII history and an interesting collection of porcelain, as well as numerous rotating temporary exhibitions. English captions aren't always widely available, but it's still a diverting series of displays.
