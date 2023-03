Come here to people-watch, practise taichi or just hang with the locals and stroll through winding lines that meander through the 22 hectares of ponds and pavilions. The roads surrounding the park are lined with wannabe trendy cafes, teahouses and shops. In November, everyone in the city awaits the return of the local favourites: red-beaked seagulls. It’s a treat watching people, er, ‘flock’ to the park when the first one shows up.