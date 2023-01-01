On the northeast corner of Diān Chí, the Yunnan Nationalities Museum is reputedly the largest minorities museum in China. The ground-floor exhibition of local cultures, customs and costumes is comprehensive and comes with proper English captions.

To get here catch Bus A1 from the city centre, or from Kunming Railway Station catch Bus 24 or 44.

Don't confuse this with the Yunnan Nationalities Village across the street, a large park with reconstructions of 'traditional' villages of 26 of Yunnan's minority groups, which some visitors will find objectionable on account of elephant performances and the general theme-park atmosphere.