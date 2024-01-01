Sānqīng Gé

Towards the bottom of the Longmen area, this was a country villa of a Yuan dynasty prince that was later turned into a temple dedicated to the three main Taoist deities (sānqīng refers to the highest level of Taoist enlightenment). It now features a delightful series of panels depicting legends surrounding the Longmen Grottoes.
