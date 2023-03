Jianshui’s most famous temple was modelled after the temple in Confucius’ hometown of Qufu (Shandong province) and finished in 1285; it covers 7.5 hectares and is the third-largest Confucian temple in China. The temple operated as a school for nearly 750 years – its academic credentials were such that more than half of all Yunnan’s successful candidates in imperial examinations during this period came from Jianshui.