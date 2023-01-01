Twin Dragon Bridge

This beautiful 30m bridge across the confluence of the Lu and Tachong Rivers features 17 arches, so many that it took two periods of the Qing dynasty to complete the project in 1839. It's 3km from the western side of town. Minivans (¥3, 7am to 6pm) run here from Jianshui's Hong Yun bus station, and will let travellers out at an intersection 300m from the bridge.

Six kilometres further on from the bus stop is Huanglong Temple (黄龙寺, Huánglóng Sì), a 2015 reconstruction of a 1680 structure. It's of little historical note, but the atmosphere is peaceful and the handful of resident nuns are happy to show visitors around.