Newly refurbished, Chaoyang Gate is an imposing Ming edifice that guards the entrance to the old town. Modelled on the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan and the Yueyang Tower located at Dongting Lake (洞庭湖; Dòngtíng Hú) in Hunan, it bears more than a passing resemblance to the Gate of Heavenly Peace in Beijing. You can climb to the 2nd floor for moderate views.