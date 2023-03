This spacious 20,000-sq-metre complex, which includes 42 separate courtyards, is a fascinating example of Qing-era architecture. Comprising ancestral buildings, family homes, ponds and lovely gardens, it took 30 years to build. The Zhu family made its fortune through its mill and tavern, and went on to dabble in everything from tin in Gejiu to opium in Hong Kong, eventually falling victim to the political chaos following the 1911 revolution.