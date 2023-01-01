Tsukiji Market

Tokyo's main wholesale market may have moved to Toyosu, but there are many reasons to visit its old home. The tightly packed rows of vendors (which once formed the Outer Market) hawk market and culinary-related goods, such as dried fish, seaweed, kitchen knives, rubber boots and crockery. It's also a fantastic place to eat, with great street food and a huge concentration of small restaurants and cafes, most specialising in seafood.

The area can get very crowded – avoid the narrow lanes if you're pushing a stroller or pulling luggage. Come early as most shops close by 2pm. Some shops are closed on Sundays and Wednesdays.