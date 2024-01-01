If you have a ticket to see a show at the Kabukiza theatre, you get a ¥100 discount on entry to this small gallery displaying stage props, scenery and costumes used in the plays. It's fun to take photos here but otherwise the gallery is for diehard fans.
Kabukiza Gallery
Ginza & Tsukiji
