When this impressive branch of the mother temple in Kyoto fell victim to the Great Kantō Earthquake of 1923, it was rebuilt in a classical Indian style, making it one of the most distinctive Buddhist places of worship in Tokyo.

Incongruously, there's a huge pipe organ in the mail prayer hall – used for weddings and also during 30-minute recitals on last Friday of the month from 12.10pm. Also in the temple grounds is a visitor centre, opened in 2018, housing a good gift shop and Cafe Tsumugi.