Cup Noodles Museum

This impressively slick attraction is dedicated to, you guessed it, cup noodles. But in reality, its focus is more broad, with numerous exhibitions detailing the entrepreneurial spirit of Momofuku Ando (the inventor of instant noodles), and, even more broadly, the vital importance of creative thinking. Its host of wacky exhibits are a hit with children from all over Japan.

After months of trial and error, Momofuku Ando invented instant chicken ramen in a shed behind him home in 1958, partly as a response to on-going food shortages in the post-war era. Despite the name of the museum, the cup wasn't actually added until 1971.

A recreation of Ando's work shed is on display at the museum, as well as artwork retelling the story of his life. Interactive exhibits include a cooking station, where kids can make their own chicken ramen, a popular workshop for designing your own cup noodle packaging, and a large play park where kids take on the role of a noodle working its way through a giant factory.

The museum is also home to a shop selling branded goods and a restaurant serving up varieties of noodles from around the world.

Tickets and other practicalities

Tickets to enter the museum are ¥500 for adults, while entry is free for kids. There are additional fees for undertaking the ramen making workshop (adult/child ¥800/500), designing your own cup noodle packaging (¥400) and entering the play park (¥400 for 30 minutes). Tickets are purchased at the museum.