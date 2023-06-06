Yokohama

Even though it's just a 30-minute train ride south of central Tokyo, Yokohama (横浜) has an appealing flavour and history all its own. Locals are likely to cite the uncrowded, walkable streets or neighbourhood atmosphere as the main draw, but for visitors it's the breezy bay front, creative arts scene, multiple microbreweries, jazz clubs and great international dining.

Must-see attractions

    Cup Noodles Museum

    Yokohama

    This impressively slick attraction is dedicated to, you guessed it, cup noodles. But in reality, its focus is more broad, with numerous exhibitions…

    Yokohama Museum of Art

    Yokohama

    The focus of the Yokohama Triennale (2020, 2023), this museum hosts exhibitions that swing between safe-bet shows with European headliners to more daring…

    Sankei-en

    Yokohama

    This beautifully landscaped garden was established by a wealthy silk trader, Sankei Hara, and opened to the public in 1906. Paths winding between ponds…

  • Hara Model Railway Museum

    Hara Model Railway Museum

    Yokohama

    Hara Nobutaro (1919–2014) was Japan's pre-eminent trainspotter, taking the pastime to a typically Japanese level of obsessiveness as this superb personal…

    Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum

    Yokohama

    Nine ramen restaurants from around Japan were hand-picked to sell their wares in this theme-park-style replica of a 1958 shitamachi (downtown district)…

    Yokohama Port Museum

    Yokohama

    Adjacent to the magnificent Nippon Maru, is this comprehensive, if somewhat dry, port museum. It's worth a visit for its detailed model ships and ship…

    Landmark Tower

    Yokohama

    Standing an impressive 296m high (70 storeys), the Landmark Tower was Japan's tallest skyscraper until overtaken in 2014 by Osaka's Abeno Harukas…

    Tattoo Museum

    Yokohama

    Noted tattoo artist Horiyoshi III and his wife run this very personal museum that's of interest for tattoo lovers as well as anyone interested in Japan's…

