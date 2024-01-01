Noted tattoo artist Horiyoshi III and his wife run this very personal museum that's of interest for tattoo lovers as well as anyone interested in Japan's subculture. Horiyoshi, who specialises in full-body tattoos, has inked celebrities including members of Red Hot Chilli Peppers. It's a short walk north of Tobe, one train stop south of Yokohama Station.
Tattoo Museum
Yokohama
