Recently opened in a new location, teamLab Borderless is an interactive art experience where the artworks are said to exist without boundaries. The collective teamLab is known for its impressive giant light installations that allow visitors to wander through moving kaleidoscopes of color and imagery.

The original site opened in 2018 in Odaiba and closed in 2022 to prepare to move to the new location in Azabudai Hills. Now, it’s reopened and features several new artworks, with plans to exhibit more than 50 pieces.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for a particular date and time, and adult tickets are subject to dynamic prices.

