There's a plan for buildings along this broad, tree-lined boulevard to be decorated with street art as part of the Tokyo Mural Project (http://mural.tokyo). Already completed is a joint piece by Jonjon Green and Sal on the Kazama Building.

The road is a section of a major highway construction project that aims to link Ariake on Odaiba through to Yotsuya and Kanda in time for the 2020 Olympics.