Opened in June 2014, the 52-storey, 247m Toranomon Hills mixed-use complex is crowned by the sleek hotel, Andaz, with panoramic views from its bars and restaurants; there are also pleasant places to eat and drink at lower levels. In the small public garden, you can see Jaume Plensa's Roots, a large figure incorporating the characters of eight languages.

Check the website for details of various events held here, including yoga in the garden in summer and various food and book festivals throughout the year.