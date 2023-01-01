Tokyo Tower

Something of a shameless tourist trap, this 1958-vintage tower – painted bright orange and white in order to comply with international aviation safety regulations – remains a beloved symbol of the city's post-WWII rebirth. At 333m it's 13m taller than the Eiffel Tower, which was the inspiration for its design. Access the main observation deck at 150m any time, but to access the top deck (250m) a reservation for an allocated time slot is required.

There is an aquarium on the 1st floor. The 3rd to 5th floors have an exhibit of anime show One Piece, which may appeal to fans. Both require additional entrance fees.

Size queens note, there are loftier views at the more expensive Tokyo Skytree.