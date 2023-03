Climbing the 85 stone steps from Atago-dōri up to this rustically attractive shrine will give you a workout. They are called shussei-no-ishiden (stone staircase of success) after a legend that a samurai climbed them on horseback to deliver plum blossoms to Tokugawa Ieyasu. The 1603-vintage shrine occupied the highest point in Edo, 26m above sea level.