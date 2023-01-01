This beautifully landscaped garden was established by a wealthy silk trader, Sankei Hara, and opened to the public in 1906. Paths winding between ponds lead to 17th-century buildings, several fine tea-ceremony houses and a 500-year-old, three-storey pagoda. From Yokohama or Sakuragi-chō Station, take bus 8 to Honmoku Sankei-en-mae bus stop (30 minutes).

A highlight is exploring inside the old Yanohara Family Residence in the Outer Garden, a time-warp Edo period abode transplanted from Gifu Prefecture in the 1960s to save it from being submerged by a dam.

You can join a free English-language tour at 2pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and weekends.