Even though it's just a 30-minute train ride south of central Tokyo, Yokohama (横浜) has an appealing flavor and history all its own. Yokohama was where the first foreign trading port, Chinatown, English-language newspaper, beer factory and railway station were established in the country. This cosmopolitan past lives on today in its creative arts and jazz scene, microbreweries and the sleek converted red-brick warehouses of Minato Mirai.

International dining, clothing boutiques and art studios have a strong presence in Yokohama, while a world-class instant ramen museum, giant robot, and train collection reflect a quirky side. Yet drifting through Yokohama’s bayside parks, there is still a sense that this is a seaside town that compels visitors and residents to move at their own leisurely pace.

Locals are likely to cite the uncrowded, walkable streets or neighborhood atmosphere as the main draw, but for visitors it's likely one of these top 10 things to do.

Advertisement

A Chinatown district gate in Yokohama. Dkojich/Shutterstock

1. Find the painted gates in Japan’s largest Chinatown

The biggest Chinatown in Japan is not in Tokyo but in Yokohama, having been established as a Treaty Port in 1859. Today there are over 10 blocks filled with 600 specialty shops and restaurants, some down intriguing alleyways. There are 10 beautifully painted gates dotted throughout, with the main Zenrinmon Gate standing tall at the west entrance of the main pedestrianized strip. Make it a fun challenge to snap a photo at each one!

The highlight of Chinatown, though, is the Kanteibyo temple (also known as Yokohama Kuan Ti Miao), dedicated to Guan Yu, the Taoist god of war, wealth and merchants. After the austerity of Japanese shrines, this one screams opulence and power with unending, intricate designs elbowing for attention.

Planning tip: Inside the temple, be sure to admire the detailed roof dioramas and stunning ceiling.

2. Enjoy a 360-degree view of the city at Landmark Tower Sky Garden

For unparalleled views of Yokohama, head to the Landmark Tower, where you can take the city’s fastest elevator up to the 69th floor in just 40 seconds. At the top, the Landmark Tower Sky Garden offers the city’s highest observation deck, where you can enjoy a stunning 360-degree panoramic view stretching all the way to Tokyo and, on clear days, even Mt. Fuji.

The observation deck also features a relaxing cafe where you can enjoy a cup of tea or a light snack while soaking in the breathtaking scenery. The view is especially magical at sunset or after dark when the city is beautifully illuminated.

Making a personalized soup at Cup Noodles Museum. Uino/Shutterstock

3. Unleash your inner child at Cup Noodles Museum

Yokohama has a playful yet sleek side that appeals to young hearts. Even if you have never pondered noodle history, there is enough to keep everybody smiling at Cup Noodles Museum. It’s an ode to the 1956 invention of instant ramen by Momofuku Ando.

Graphic-design lovers can ogle over the packaging of virtually every Cup Noodle created across the decades in a gleaming display fit for haute couture. Rooms with multiple hidden viewing points and a childlike kookiness will keep kids amused while designing your own Cup Noodle packaging and ingredients. The upper level has hawker stands to try out instant ramen in international noodle soup dishes.

Detour: Want to delve deeper into Japan’s noodle history? Less than 2 miles away is the immersive Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum where you can give traditional noodle making a go!

4. Stroll through futuristic Minato Mirai

For year-round, old-world Japan entertainment, head south to Minato Mirai. Nogecho is a series of backstreets where miniscule bars, eateries and jazz joints congregate under green awnings. Tourists and English-speakers are scarce here, while the decor is often heavy on ’70s wood panelling. Foreigners are still welcome; though for jazz clubs to get dressed up for, head south of Bashamichi Station.

Advertisement

Planning tip: Even just passing through Nogecho is a fascinating peek at the Yokohama, and Japan, of yesteryear.

Craft beers at the Kirin Factory. Kittipoom Ragtawat/Shutterstock

5. Taste Yokohama’s best craft beers

Kampai! Yokohama is awash with microbreweries and bars that make for entertaining drinking, day or night. The linchpin in the drinking scene is Yokohama Oktoberfest, held across two weeks in early October at Akarenga Sōkō, serving over a hundred beers at converted red-brick warehouses by the bay.

In mid-April and mid-September, the Great Japan Beer Festival Yokohama showcases 200 craft beers from all over the country. It’s standing room only as people pack into Osanbashi Hall at Yokohama Port. At other times, you can reserve a tour of Kirin Brewery Yokohama Factory.

Outside of the events, try craft beer at the Bashamichi Taproom, known for its Japan pale ale (JPA) and smoky stouts; Beer Bar Moon Beams, for craft beers and vinyls; and Revo Brewing for stouts, JPA and views across Minato Mirai.

6. Walk the Yokohama waterfront

Yokohama's waterfront is the perfect spot for a stroll, with stunning views, lively promenades, and plenty of fun attractions to check out along the way. Start in Mirato Minai 21 at the Yokohama Museum of Art, with its geometrical stonework facade. Next, follow the water to the magnificent white sails of the Nippon Maru Sailing Ship, a retired training vessel for naval cadets. Continue east on the wooden bridge of Kisha-michi Promenade.

Once across, pause for snacks and shopping at the boutique Aka-renga Sōkō, also known as the Red Brick Warehouse. These two historic red-brick buildings, once serving as the Customs Inspection House for Yokohama’s 1920s shipping activities, have been transformed into a vibrant mix of unique shops, restaurants, and event spaces. Nearby, explore Marine & Walk, an open-air mall offering international cuisine, stylish clothing, and events like the Greenroom Festival, a popular music and arts celebration.

Top off your walk by crossing the bridge south, admiring the harbor’s boats at Zou-no-hana Park, where you can stay to watch the sunset.

Cosmo World amusement park. Ratnakorn Piyasirisorost/500px

7. See the sights from the Cosmo World Ferris wheel

Spend an afternoon with friends or family at Cosmo World, a compact yet entertaining amusement park featuring the iconic Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel, a landmark that offers breathtaking views of the area.

For adrenaline junkies, don’t miss the thrilling “Vanish” rollercoaster, featuring a unique diving drop through an underwater tunnel and passing through a pool. If you’re visiting with family, there are plenty of kid-friendly attractions, including treasure hunts, carnival games, and a classic merry-go-round. When hunger strikes, grab a quick bite at Cosmo Court, where you’ll find hot dogs, fries, crepes, and ice cream, or try something fun and quirky at Bear Castella, offering bear-shaped castella cakes.

8. Swing to the beat of Yokohama Jazz

Yokohama has a rich and vibrant jazz scene that pulses throughout the city. One of the highlights is the annual October Yokohama Jazz Promenade, Japan's largest jazz festival, which takes place in the city where jazz first arrived. The festival draws over 100,000 people and features more than 2000 jazz artists across 50 venues around the port town.

For a taste of everyday jazz, head to Bar Bar Bar, one of the oldest and biggest jazz clubs in Yokohama with 40 years of history. Musicians like Wynton Marsalis and Salena Jones have performed here. At Ben Tenuto, you’ll be greeted by a cute robot called “Ben-chan.” The spot is casual but has a great piano soundscape, good food and a reasonable cover charge.

Or, if you're looking for a cozy, lounge-like experience, step into Jazz Bar Venus, a laid-back venue where small combos, like vocal and piano duets, perform every night. The staff are young aspiring talents themselves, and the friendly atmosphere makes it easy to meet locals.

Yokohama Osanbashi pier. Rat007/Shutterstock

9. Explore the area near historic Nihon-ōdōri

Historic Nihon-ōdōri is a significant street in Yokohama, known for its blend of Western and Japanese architectural influences. For a solid sightseeing stroll, start at Yokohama Customs Museum, notable for its mosque-like dome crowning the tower. It was nicknamed “Queen” by sailors of the time, while nearby Kanagawa Prefectural Government Office was called “King” after poker cards.

Next, from its art deco east entranceway, cross opposite to the Yokohama Archives of History, which was originally the British Consulate. Afterward, walk through Yokohama Port Opening Square with its modern mirrored sculptures and see the all-white Kyokai Yokohama Kaigan Church, the first Protestant church in Japan.

Continue north to the harbor and climb the stairs onto Yamashita Rinkō Line Promenade, a raised scenic walkway with views of the stylish Ōsanbashi pier. Stroll east through Yamashita-kōen, enjoying fresh air and harbor views, until you reach NYK Hikawa Maru moored opposite, a luxury liner

Planning tip: Sea Bass ferries return to Yokohama Station.

10. Try Yokohama specialties like gyū-nabe (hot pot)

For a unique dining experience, visit Araiya, a museum-like wooden restaurant near the port, where you can enjoy local gyū-nabe (hot pot) featuring premium wagyū (Japanese beef). Or, try a new take on ramen at Yoshimuraya, where the iconic Yokohama iekei style - combining rich pork and soy broth with chewy noodles - was first created.

For a taste of 100% Yokohama fusion, head to Sun Aloha Minato Mirai, a Hawaiian restaurant serving comforting hayashi rice (beef stew with French roots). In the mood for something quirky? Stop by Hotel New Grand for naporitan, a post-WWII ketchup and udon-like spaghetti mashup.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Japan guidebook, published in March 2024.