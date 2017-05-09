Mt. Fuji and Fuji Five Lakes Taxi Tour from Yokohama

At 8am, your taxi will come to pick you up from your centrally locate hotel in Yokohama and transfer you to Mt Fuji by taxi. Your first stop will be the Mt Fuji 5th Station where you will start the ascent up Mt Fuji via the Fuji Subaru Line and climb 7,546 ft (2,300 meters) above sea level for breathtaking views from above the clouds. Then, you will visit the famous lakes at the base of Mt Fuji with four of Fujigoko (Fuji Five Lakes) including Lake Kawaguchiko, Lake Saiko, Lake Shojiko and Lake Motosuko, the town offers different views with different lakes. You can enjoy the best view of Mt Fuji from this area. Fujikawaguchiko has various seasonal activities including onsen hot springs, events and hiking, throughout the year: The Kachi Kachi ropeway, a 30 minute activity, reaches the summit in three minutes, and then from the observation area at an elevation of 1,075 meters there is a 360 degree panoramic view of Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchiko, and on fair weather days even the Minami Alps (Mount Akaishi and Mount Arakawa). The Oshino Hakkai, a 50 minute visit, is a natural monument that is a set of eight spring water ponds that comes from the subsoil water of Mt Fuji. For this reason, this water is thought to be sacred water and is also extremely pure since it is filtered through porous lava layers. Lake Yamanakako Flower Park, or the Hananomiyako koen, is the garden for relaxation for which you can enjoy many different kinds of seasonal vivid flowers in the 300,000 square meters. At the Yamanakako Onsen, you can experience bathing in a natural alkaline hot spring bath and see a beautiful view of Mt Fuji while enjoying a relaxing soak in the open-air bath for about an hour. Then, after a full day near Mt Fuji, you will depart Lake Yamanakako and return to Yokohama by taxi where you will be dropped off at your hotel by 7 or 8pm.