Private Yokohama Transfer: Yokohama Port to Tokyo
After your arrival at Osanbashi International Passenger Terminal, your private driver will be waiting for you and holding a sign with your name. Follow your driver to a comfortable private vehicle and relax as you are transferred to Tokyo, located approximately 15 miles (24 km) northwest of the Yokohama port.When making a booking, you are required to provide your cruise ship details as well as your Tokyo hotel details: Name of arrival ship Cruise ship arrival time Drop-off hotel name and address Though drivers will be briefed on your pickup point, we cannot guarantee an English-speaking driver. Local operators can provide an English-speaking assistant upon request for a fee of JPY 6,000.Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously when booked 15 days prior to your travel date and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Mt. Fuji and Fuji Five Lakes Taxi Tour from Yokohama
At 8am, your taxi will come to pick you up from your centrally locate hotel in Yokohama and transfer you to Mt Fuji by taxi. Your first stop will be the Mt Fuji 5th Station where you will start the ascent up Mt Fuji via the Fuji Subaru Line and climb 7,546 ft (2,300 meters) above sea level for breathtaking views from above the clouds. Then, you will visit the famous lakes at the base of Mt Fuji with four of Fujigoko (Fuji Five Lakes) including Lake Kawaguchiko, Lake Saiko, Lake Shojiko and Lake Motosuko, the town offers different views with different lakes. You can enjoy the best view of Mt Fuji from this area. Fujikawaguchiko has various seasonal activities including onsen hot springs, events and hiking, throughout the year: The Kachi Kachi ropeway, a 30 minute activity, reaches the summit in three minutes, and then from the observation area at an elevation of 1,075 meters there is a 360 degree panoramic view of Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchiko, and on fair weather days even the Minami Alps (Mount Akaishi and Mount Arakawa). The Oshino Hakkai, a 50 minute visit, is a natural monument that is a set of eight spring water ponds that comes from the subsoil water of Mt Fuji. For this reason, this water is thought to be sacred water and is also extremely pure since it is filtered through porous lava layers. Lake Yamanakako Flower Park, or the Hananomiyako koen, is the garden for relaxation for which you can enjoy many different kinds of seasonal vivid flowers in the 300,000 square meters. At the Yamanakako Onsen, you can experience bathing in a natural alkaline hot spring bath and see a beautiful view of Mt Fuji while enjoying a relaxing soak in the open-air bath for about an hour. Then, after a full day near Mt Fuji, you will depart Lake Yamanakako and return to Yokohama by taxi where you will be dropped off at your hotel by 7 or 8pm.
Private Yokohama Custom Full-Day Tour by Chartered Vehicle
This is a private tour by a chartered vehicle. Using this service, you can charter your vehicle Limousine, Van, or Bus which is most suitable for your group and visit many attractive sightseeing spots. You don't have to hurry for any other tourist. This tour is only for your group!Tour route can be arranged upon your request.Recommended spots to visit:- Sankei GardenSankeien is a spacious Japanese style garden in southern Yokohama which exhibits a number of historic buildings from across Japan.- China TownJapan's first and largest china town since 1859. Popular favorites include steamed buns (manju), ramen noodles and a wide array of other Chinese dishes.- Minato MiraiGreat location along the water and has a wealth of attractions : Cosmo World, Sky Garden Observatory and shopping center. Especially Landmark Tower is popular as the tallest building (296 meters) in Japan.
Moving Elegance in Yokohama: Traditional Japanese Dance
If you wish to gain an insight into the mind and manners of Japan in a fun and unusual way, come to Yokohama! You will learn the essence of the most elegant of Japanese dance forms, and also gain instruction in “beautiful conduct”. The instructor will guide you in how to bow and sit in the proper Japanese way (even Japanese young people have trouble with this), and give real insight into the culture and traditions that inform these actions. Not to mention the fun you’ll have learning and performing Japanese dance! The workshop is open to people of all ages, in groups of 2-15. You will feel transformed and transported, and have a fun - and most charming - experience. People with two left feet are also welcomed with open arms, so don't hold back and come dance with us!
Kirin Beer Factory tour and Yokohama Bay Cruise
Schedule1:45PM Meet at Pier Zounohana. Please be there on time!2:00PM Boarding starts2:10PM Ship leaves peer.2:40PM Ship arrives to Kirin Beer Factory.3:00PM Kirin Beer Factory tour starts.4:00PM Tour ends.4:00PM ~ 4:20PM Beer tasting4:40PM Boarding5:00PM Ship leaves Kirin Beer Factory5:30PM Returns to Pier ZounohanaAbout Yokohama Kirin Beer FactoryKirin beer is one the most famous beer companies in Japan. They have large beer factory in Namamugi, which is 5KM from Yokohama, and produce famous brand like Ichiban shibori.The factory has a nice restaurant next to it. If you choose to stay for dinner, you are welcome to do so. Just let me know.Boarding locationPier Zonohana which is near Osanbashi pier.
Tokyo Sky: Private Helicopter Tour (70min) Mt Fuji
Helicopter tour in TOKYO ~ Mt.Fuji !!Experience the best views of Tokyo~Mt.Fuji from inside a 70 minute helicopter ride, with large windows and featuring 600 meter panorama view! There is no better way to enjoy the mesmerizing view of Japan than from the sky! Fly over some of the most symbolic landscapes in Tokyo.After finishing the orientation (approx. 30 mins), get ready to take off from Tokyo Heliport and fly over some of the most symbolic landscapes in Tokyo including Odaiba, Rainbow Bridge, Tokyo Tower, Meiji Shrine, Shinjuku Gyoen Park, Rikugien Park, Ueno Zoological Gardens and Tokyo Sky Tree, and Yokohama, Enoshima, Ashinoko, Mt. Fuji and more. The helicopter ride will be approx. 70 mins and the beautiful view of JAPAN will make it the most unforgettable moments for your trip!You fly over sightseeing spots between Tokyo and Mt. Fuji by helicopter. On “Mt. Fuji Tour”, you depart from the heliport at Shinkiba, going around Odaiba, Rainbow Bridge, Tama River, Minatomirai, Enoshima, Odawara, Hakone, Ashinoko Lake, Mt. Fuji and Tokyo Tower, etc. This is a luxurious plan with a lot of must-see spots where you can see vast nature such as Hakone and Mt. Fuji, in addition to the sightseeing spots in Tokyo and Yokohama,and , Enoshima, Ashinoko, Mt. Fuji and more, and return to Tokyo.