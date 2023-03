Nine ramen restaurants from around Japan were hand-picked to sell their wares in this theme-park-style replica of a 1958 shitamachi (downtown district) that's lit to feel like perpetual, festive night-time. It's a short walk from Shin-Yokohama station – ask for directions at the station's information centre.

All of the restaurants offer 'mini' sizes so you can sample a few. Exhibits go into fine detail about the dish reckoned to be first created in Asakusa, Tokyo in 1910.