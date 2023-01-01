Hama-rikyū Onshi-teien

This beautiful garden, one of Tokyo’s finest, is all that remains of a shogunate summer villa next to Tokyo Bay. There's a large pond with an island, connected by a causeway, upon which sits the teahouse Nakajima no Ochaya, where you can sip matcha (¥740, traditional sweet included). Don't miss the spectacularly manicured 300-year-old black pine tree near the Ote-mon entrance.

There are free guided tours of the garden in English at 11am on Saturdays and Mondays (except during August).

A great way to access or depart from the garden is via Tokyo Cruise, which runs water buses from Asakusa, via the Sumida-gawa (Sumida River), to a pier on the garden's edge.