Welcome to Luang Prabang
Over the last 20 years Luang Prabang has seen a flood of investment, with once-leprous French villas being revived as fabulous – though affordable – boutique hotels, and some of the best chefs in Southeast Asia moving in. The population has swollen, and yet still the peninsula remains as sleepy and friendly as a village, as if time has stood still here.
Beyond the evident history and heritage of the old French town are aquamarine waterfalls, top trekking opportunities, meandering mountain-bike trails, kayaking trips, river cruises and outstanding natural beauty, the whole ensemble encircled by hazy green mountains.
Top experiences in Luang Prabang
Luang Prabang activities
Pak Ou Caves and Kuang Si Fall Day Tour
This morning you will be picked up from your hotel and transferred to a pier on the Mekong River for a boat ride up the River. Laos has several waterways that have traditionally been used as the local form of transportation and they continue to be used in that manner today in many parts of the country. Taking a local boat cruise is probably one of the most rewarding ways to discover the life along the rivers. As you cruise along, observe the daily activities of fishermen, how they throw their nets in an elegant arm gestures, and rely on the water for their livelihood. For the villages settled along the Mekong, the River plays an important role in their daily life and usually represents the only means of transportation and commerce.Two hours upstream from Luang Prabang, disembark to visit the famous Pak Ou Caves. Locally called Tam Ting, the caves are filled with thousands of gold-lacquered Buddha statues. The statues range in size from a few centimeters tall to the height of a human and are crammed into the cave which is nestled in a limestone cliff. The caves are a destination for local pilgrimages.After visiting the caves, reboard the boat for a cruise back to Luang Prabang. En route, stop at Ban Xang Hay, a village which specializes in making traditional rice-wine.Lunch at local restaurant.This afternoon, enjoy a visit to Kuang Si Waterfall, south west of Luang Prabang (32km). Along the way, stops will be made to visit some villages of the various ethnic minorities of the area. Upon reaching the falls, relax and enjoy the scenery, and if the weather is good, you can enjoy a swim in the cool, clear waters.For the adventurous, it is possible to walk to the top of the falls via a steep track where stunning views await you at the top.After leisurely time at the waterfalls, transfer back to your hotel in Luang Prabang.
Luang Prabang, Ban Phanom, Kuangsi Waterfall Tour with Lunch
In the morning, we will pick you up in the hotel lobby sometime before 9am. The first half of the day is spent visiting the museum at the former Royal Palace and the monasteries of Vat Xieng Thong, Vat Saen and Vat Visoun. After enjoying lunch we head to the nearby traditional Tai Lue weaving village of Ban Phanom. This village is famed for its intricately woven textiles and unique weaving techniques, in former times the village wove textiles for the royalty. The next stop is the incredibly scenic Kuang Xi Waterfall which is surrounded with turquoise blue pools and an ideal place for swimming! On the way back to Luang Prabang we stop at the Hmong village of Ban Na Oun where we see how they create a vast selection of hand made traditional Lao handicrafts. Back in Luang Prabang we will visit Wat Phousi to enjoy the rewarding view of the city.
Pak Ou Cave, Kuang Si Falls: Private Tour with Mekong Cruise
Our tour-guide will pick you up at your hotel in the morning. We will depart to the pier to board a traditional boat and cruise along the Mekong towards Pak Ou Cave. Located near the center of Luang Prabang, Pak Ou is not only a particular destination but also a place, which shelters historic cultural values. Visiting the cave, you will see that this is the home for thousands Buddhist statues with numerous dimensions. After a picnic lunch and a short rest, we will move to Kuang Si Waterfall. On the way, you will see the picturesque landscape of the country with villages and verdant paddy fields. Don’t forget to take some nice photos! Kuang S Waterfall is considered as one of the most attractive destination in Laos. Visitors reaching here will have opportunity to contemplate the natural beauty. If weather permits, we can immerse into the water, swim for entertainment. That absolutely will be a nice experience to visitors.Transfer back to hotel in Luang Prabang.
Private Arrival Transfer: Luang Prabang Airport to Hotel
Reserve a private transfer from airport to your hotel in Luang Prabang will save you money and time. Receive a warm welcome, impeccable service and comfortable private transportation when making airport transfer arrangement. Each vehicle is operated by a professional driver, offering auto climate controlled comfort and reliability. Private transfer services are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. When you book this service please provide your flight and accommodation details and you will be confirmed within 24 hours. Please give your driver travel voucher when you receive this comfort service and relax all the way to you hotel in Luang Prabang.
Private Tour: Kuang Si Waterfall from Luang Prabang
After pickup from your accommodation, you may opt to participate in the daily morning ritual of alms giving. Watch saffron-clad Buddhist monks collecting alms, or offerings, from local devotees. Then set off for Phosi Market with its array of offerings including dried buffalo skin, local tea, hill-tribe weavings, vegetables, and livestock. Once your private tour of the market is complete, head out to visit several ethnic villages surrounding Luang Prabang. Visit Ban Ouay to get to know the H'mong people before moving on to the Ban Ou village of the Lowland Lao people. Then observe the daily lives of the Khmu people in the village of Ban Thapene. Following lunch, you're driven to the beautiful Khuang Si Waterfall to cool off with a refreshing swim in the topaz pools. Afterward, walk along the forest trails and stop by the Tat Kuang Si Bear Rescue Centre to learn about Asiatic black bears, before returning to Luang Prabang in the afternoon. Watch the sunset at Wat Siphouthabath, then head back to your hotel by private vehicle.
Private Departure Transfer: From Hotel in Luang Prabang to Airport
Reserve a private transfer from your hotel in Luang Prabang to the airport with hassle free will save you money and time. Receive a warm welcome, impeccable service and comfortable private transportation when reserve arrangement pick-up from your hotel in Luang Prabang.Each vehicle is operated by a professional driver, offering auto climate controlled comfort and reliability. Private transfer services are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. When you book this service please provide your flight departure time and accommodation details and you will be confirmed within 24 hours. Please give your driver travel voucher when you receive this comfort service and relax all the way to the airport for departure flight.