Pak Ou Caves and Kuang Si Fall Day Tour

This morning you will be picked up from your hotel and transferred to a pier on the Mekong River for a boat ride up the River. Laos has several waterways that have traditionally been used as the local form of transportation and they continue to be used in that manner today in many parts of the country. Taking a local boat cruise is probably one of the most rewarding ways to discover the life along the rivers. As you cruise along, observe the daily activities of fishermen, how they throw their nets in an elegant arm gestures, and rely on the water for their livelihood. For the villages settled along the Mekong, the River plays an important role in their daily life and usually represents the only means of transportation and commerce.Two hours upstream from Luang Prabang, disembark to visit the famous Pak Ou Caves. Locally called Tam Ting, the caves are filled with thousands of gold-lacquered Buddha statues. The statues range in size from a few centimeters tall to the height of a human and are crammed into the cave which is nestled in a limestone cliff. The caves are a destination for local pilgrimages.After visiting the caves, reboard the boat for a cruise back to Luang Prabang. En route, stop at Ban Xang Hay, a village which specializes in making traditional rice-wine.Lunch at local restaurant.This afternoon, enjoy a visit to Kuang Si Waterfall, south west of Luang Prabang (32km). Along the way, stops will be made to visit some villages of the various ethnic minorities of the area. Upon reaching the falls, relax and enjoy the scenery, and if the weather is good, you can enjoy a swim in the cool, clear waters.For the adventurous, it is possible to walk to the top of the falls via a steep track where stunning views await you at the top.After leisurely time at the waterfalls, transfer back to your hotel in Luang Prabang.