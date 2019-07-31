Eat
Summer Kitchen & Bakery
This friendly Maldivian-Chinese place offers a choice of outdoor dining in a relaxed sandy area facing the harbour, or a brightly lit interior where you…
The centre of Maldives' independent travel scene, the island of Maafushi has undergone seismic change since the first guesthouses opened here in 2010, and it now has over 50 hotels and guesthouses. It is easily Maldives' most cosmopolitan and progressive inhabited island, and there's a bikini beach and a very competitive diving and excursions market to boot. You can even leave the island to drink alcohol on floating bars just outside the harbour, or take a day trip to one of the many nearby resorts that welcome day guests in search of alcohol, pork and a more relaxed attitude to semi-clad sunbathers.
Maafushi may not be the most attractive island, with only a few good beaches that tend to get crowded, but it's well located for dozens of day trips and, quite frankly, the sheer amount of guesthouse competition keeps prices affordable. Welcome to Maldives for backpackers.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Maafushi.
This lovely little locally run bakery is the brainchild of Suzy, who learned how to bake in Sri Lanka and has brought her love of baked goods back to her…
This simple sand-floor place does surprisingly excellent wood-fire-oven pizza in a range of flavours. It also has a coffee shop on one side of it, run by…
This lovely al fresco courtyard restaurant with a sand floor offers a big menu of fish and seafood specialties, although it also has beef and chicken…
