Bukchon Hanok Village

Meaning ‘North Village’, Bukchon, between Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung, is home to around 900 hanok, Seoul’s largest concentration of these traditional Korean homes. It’s a busy tourist area, but it’s still a pleasure to get lost in the streets here admiring the patterned walls and tiled roofs contrasting with the modern city in the distance.

This is a residential area and visitors are asked to keep noise to a minimum. To find out more about the area before you set off to explore, drop by the Bukchon Traditional Culture Center. English-speaking tourism guides rove the area with maps; look for them dressed in all red.