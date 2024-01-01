Artsonje Center

Founded in 1998, Artsonje supports experimental art, runs workshops and has lectures as well as an annual Open Call for new works. Also here is a cafe and arthouse cinema. It is also the Seoul outpost for the fascinating Real DMZ Project (www.realdmz.org), an annual show with artworks based on research carried out in the DMZ.
