This palace has a modest, natural-wood design reflecting the austere tastes of Heungseon Daewongun (1820–98), King Gojong’s stern and conservative father. Rooms are furnished and mannequins display the dress styles of the time. It’s also possible to try on hanbok (₩1000), and various artistic events are staged here throughout the year, including traditional music and dance concerts, usually on Friday at noon.

Heungseon Daewongun policies included massacring Korean Catholics, excluding foreigners from Korea, closing Confucian schools and rebuilding Gyeongbokgung. Gojong was born and raised here until 1863, when he ascended the throne aged 12 with his father acting as regent.