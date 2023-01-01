Arario Museum in SPACE

Korean business magnate and contemporary-art collector Kam Chang-il has found the perfect home for jewels from his collection at this ivy-clad brick building that's considered a seminal piece of early-1970s architecture. The building's compact, low-ceilinged rooms and labyrinthine layout fit the conceptual pieces like a glove, including works by Nam June Paik, Koo Kang, Lee Ufan, Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst and Sam Taylor-Johnson – you never know what artistic wonder lies around the next corner.

Also part of the building are a hanok and a five-storey glass annexe (added in 1997) – both are used as cafes and restaurants.