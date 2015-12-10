Welcome to Hoi An
The face of the Old Town has preserved its incredible legacy of tottering Japanese merchant houses, Chinese temples and ancient tea warehouses – though, of course, residents and rice fields have been gradually replaced by tourist businesses. Lounge bars, boutique hotels, travel agents and a glut of tailor shops are very much part of the scene here. And yet, down by the market and over on Cam Nam Island, you’ll find life has changed little. Travel a few kilometres further – you’ll find some superb bicycle, motorbike and boat trips – and some of central Vietnam’s most enticingly laid-back scenery and beaches are within easy reach.
Top experiences in Hoi An
Amazing hotels and hostels
Recent articles
Hoi An activities
Hoi An Old Town Food Tour by Night
Discover the Old Town of Hoi An after the sun has gone down – not only is it the best way to escape the midday heat, it’s also the perfect excuse to dig in to its tasty street food scene!Your Hoi An food tour starts around sunset, and will walk you through local cafes, food stalls, markets, and restaurants, giving you a filling food adventure for the memory books.First up – a local bakery that has been making the tastiest banh mi in town for over twenty years. They use the freshest local ingredients and are famous for their banh mi, a scrumptious sandwich that will fire up your taste buds and get them ready for the flavours ahead!From one local fave to another, next you'll join locals at a small eatery, taking a seat on the ubiquitous small plastic chairs and sampling tasty BBQ pork rolled with rice paper and fresh herbs. Served with typical soy dipping sauce, this dish is one of the highlights of the local food scene and an absolute must-devour.Your food tour of Hoi An continues into the atmospheric heart of the city as we head straight for the central market. What awaits us there are hundreds of street hawkers and food stalls selling a staggering array of local produce, including fresh noodles, sweet jelly, seasonal fruits, and live seafood. Your knowledgeable local guide will walk you through the colorful array of ingredients, filling you in on the most popular dishes in Hoi An and the significance of these foods to the traditional culture of central Vietnam.From here, you’ll dig even deeper into the local food scene, passing through a maze of tiny alleys to emerge at one of our fave (secret) restaurants in Hoi An, where you’ll sample two of Hoi An’s specialties: deep fried wonton and white rose dumplings.Believe it or not, there’s more food to come! Your Hoi An food tour continues to a street vendor where a plate of chicken rice awaits. Be sure to save space, though, as you still have yet another treat in store: it cake for dessert in a local’s home. Sweet, non?!You’ll finish our Hoi An food adventure at a local cafe near the iconic Japanese covered bridge, which is the perfect spot to conclude our culinary escapades. Top off the tour with a Vietnamese coffee or beer, take in the gentle pace of our beloved Hoi An, and reflect on your fave dishes of the evening (if you can pick!).
Hoi An Countryside Bike Tour Including Thu Bon River Cruise
From your tour meeting point, hop on your bike and follow your guide down back streets toward country lanes just outside of town. Then, take in the gorgeous landscapes of the countryside as your small group rides past emerald-green rice paddies and winding waterways. Stop at several of the villages dotting the area, chatting with locals and waving to children as you learn more about the lifestyle and culture in this region of Vietnam. Next, follow your guide to the banks of the Thu Bon River for a boat cruise along the waterway. Admire picturesque views of the area as your small group rides toward one of the river’s small islands. After you disembark, enjoy a scrumptious barbecue feast that awaits you! While getting your fill of the local specialties, enjoy a gorgeous sunset over the river with bobbing fishing boats in the foreground.Afterward, hop back in the boat and cruise along the river as you watch the last of the sun’s rays disappear behind the rice paddies. See the twinkling lights of Hoi An appear as you approach the dock, and then hop back onto your bike to make your way through the crowds at the bustling waterfront to head back to the heart of town.
Private Hoi An and Da Nang Shore Excursion from Port
Depart Chan May/Tien Sa Port and drive to Hoi An for the start of this full-day shore excursion. Sit back and relax as you admire the typical countryside of central Vietnam. Upon arrival, explore Hoi An’s compact Old Town to see well-preserved buildings from the 15th-19th centuries, when it was a vital trading port of Southeast Asia. Your guide will tell you about the street plan reflected the influence of both the indigenous settlers and foreign tradesmen.You'll see some of the temples, markets and old bridges, such as the Japanese Covered Bridge across the Thu Bon River and Chinese Assembly Halls, and hear about the history of the town from your guide. You'll have time to look into antique shops and walk around town, even discover tailors, where you can get a dress made within hours.Enjoy a stop for lunch at a local restaurant located in the heart of the historic district of Hoi An.After lunch, head north to the Marble Mountains of Da Nang Province. On your way. you’ll see the 5 mountain peaks that symbolize the 5 essential elements, and 156 stone steps leading to a Buddhist temple at the summit of Thuy Son. Explore the stone village in the mountain foothills, where skilled sculptors created many marble products from the quarries of Non Nuoc and Champa museum before your return transfer to the port.
Hoi An to Hue and Versa by Private Car Transfer with English Speaking Driver
We suggest start at 10:00am at your hotel in Hoi An for your trip and don't forget to bring swimming clothes and towels for swimming at Elephant Springs if you are interested in it. Surcharge is 10usd per car - pay to our driver. This option is available in Summer Time, from April to September. Our first stop, after 30-minutes driving by private car, is at Marble Mountains. You will then see great views from Marble Mountains where we hike up to Linh Ung Pagoda to learn about Vietnam Buddhism and enjoy the view of Danang city and Danang Beach. Have a look at the handicraft stone village before transfer to Cham Museum. Learning about Champa Kingdon culture, we then take a short stop for photos at Danang Beach. We transfer to Hai Van Pass (Cloudy Pass) to take more photos. You may order a traditional Vietnamese coffee or fresh coconut with your cost from the local shop, then we continue driving to Elephant Springs for your relaxation with surcharge 10usd per car - pay cash to your driver. Stop at Lang Co beach for lunch or you could have lunch at the floating restaurant at Lap An Lagoon. Your last stop is at Cau Hai lagoon for more photos before transferring to your hotel in Hue city. The trip includes a private car with basic English speaking driver. Entrances to any sites and lunch are not included. Please also note that our drivers can not speak English as well as an English speaking tour guide. Perfect English tour guide is available with surcharge 35usd pay cash to our driver if you require.
Hoi An City Tour and My Son Sanctuary from Da Nang
We will begin our day trip with a visit to the capital and religious center of the former Champa Kingdom, My Son, which has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Beautifully situated in a lush green valley, there are dozen of red brick towers and sanctuaries dating from between the 7th and 13th century. The My Son Sanctuary is a remarkable architectural ensemble that developed over a period of ten centuries. It presents a vivid picture of spiritual and political life in an important phase of the history of South-East Asia. After concluding the first half of the tour, we will return to Hoi An and enjoy a delicious lunch. Built, establishing My Son as a sanctuary of Hinduism in the Champa Kingdom.In the afternoon, we will discover the city of Hoi An on foot. The historic town, which used to be a prosperous seaport city from the 16th to 18th century, is now a wonderful city that cannot be missed while touring the Southeast Asian region. While walking through the city, we will make a few stop to visit Hoi An Museum, many of the town’s renowned Ancient Houses which boast remarkable architecture, Assembly Halls of Chinese influence; Art Craft Manufacturing Workshop and of course the must-see Japanese Covered Bridge.
My Son Sanctuary and Marble Mountain Day Trip from Da Nang
We will begin our day trip with a visit to the capital and religious center of the former Champa Kingdom, My Son, which has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Beautifully situated in a lush green valley, there are dozen of red brick towers and sanctuaries dating from between the 7th and 13th century. After concluding the first half of the tour, we will have lunch at a local restaurant. In the afternoon, we will discover Marble Mountains (Vietnamese: Ngu Hanh Son; literally “five elements mountains”) Here, you will have the opportunity to explore the stunning natural caves of the mountain and enjoy the beautiful view from the top of the mountain. Stone steps carved into the mountain lead to a Buddhist Pagoda. You can also discover the stunning caves and enjoy the beautiful view from the top of the mountain. Upon arrival to the mountain, we will climb up the stone stairs and visit the caves and pagodas as well as admire the beautiful panoramic view. Da Nang is famous for three pagodas having the same name: “Linh Ung”, the first on Son Tra Peninsula, the second on Marble Mountains and the other on Ba Na Hills. Linh Ung Pagoda at Marble Mountains has been designated a national historical and cultural site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. We will also visit Am Phu Cave where there’s a replica of heaven and hell, we can listen to the clapping of bats’ wings in the cave, contemplate the mysterious pagodas and the sculpturing village. Then, we visit Linh Ung Pagoda at Son Tra Peninsula before return to your hotel.