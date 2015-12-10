Hoi An Old Town Food Tour by Night

Discover the Old Town of Hoi An after the sun has gone down – not only is it the best way to escape the midday heat, it’s also the perfect excuse to dig in to its tasty street food scene!Your Hoi An food tour starts around sunset, and will walk you through local cafes, food stalls, markets, and restaurants, giving you a filling food adventure for the memory books.First up – a local bakery that has been making the tastiest banh mi in town for over twenty years. They use the freshest local ingredients and are famous for their banh mi, a scrumptious sandwich that will fire up your taste buds and get them ready for the flavours ahead!From one local fave to another, next you'll join locals at a small eatery, taking a seat on the ubiquitous small plastic chairs and sampling tasty BBQ pork rolled with rice paper and fresh herbs. Served with typical soy dipping sauce, this dish is one of the highlights of the local food scene and an absolute must-devour.Your food tour of Hoi An continues into the atmospheric heart of the city as we head straight for the central market. What awaits us there are hundreds of street hawkers and food stalls selling a staggering array of local produce, including fresh noodles, sweet jelly, seasonal fruits, and live seafood. Your knowledgeable local guide will walk you through the colorful array of ingredients, filling you in on the most popular dishes in Hoi An and the significance of these foods to the traditional culture of central Vietnam.From here, you’ll dig even deeper into the local food scene, passing through a maze of tiny alleys to emerge at one of our fave (secret) restaurants in Hoi An, where you’ll sample two of Hoi An’s specialties: deep fried wonton and white rose dumplings.Believe it or not, there’s more food to come! Your Hoi An food tour continues to a street vendor where a plate of chicken rice awaits. Be sure to save space, though, as you still have yet another treat in store: it cake for dessert in a local’s home. Sweet, non?!You’ll finish our Hoi An food adventure at a local cafe near the iconic Japanese covered bridge, which is the perfect spot to conclude our culinary escapades. Top off the tour with a Vietnamese coffee or beer, take in the gentle pace of our beloved Hoi An, and reflect on your fave dishes of the evening (if you can pick!).