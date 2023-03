There’s a whole block of colonnaded French colonial buildings on Ð Phan Boi Chau between Nos 22 and 73, among them the 19th-century Tran Duong House. It’s still a private home, so a family member will show you around. There's some antique French and Chinese furniture, including a sideboard buffet and a sitting-room set with elaborate mother-of-pearl inlay. By contrast, the large, plain wooden table in the front room is the family bed.