Graceful, historic Hoi An is Vietnam’s most atmospheric and delightful town. Once a major port, it boasts the grand architecture and beguiling riverside setting that befits its heritage, and the 21st-century curses of traffic and pollution are almost entirely absent.

  • Tan Ky House in Hoi An.

    Tan Ky House

    Hoi An

    Built two centuries ago by an ethnically Vietnamese family, this gem of a house has been lovingly preserved through seven generations. Look out for signs…

  • Japanese covered bridge

    Japanese Covered Bridge

    Hoi An

    Emblematic of Hoi An, this beautiful bridge was first constructed in the 1590s by the Japanese community to link it with the Chinese quarters. Over the…

  • Tran Family Chapel

    Tran Family Chapel

    Hoi An

    Built for worshipping family ancestors of the Tran (陳) clan, this chapel (more accurately an ancestral hall) dates back to 1802. It was commissioned by…

  • People walk down the colonial streets in historic old town Hoi An.

    Hoi An Old Town

    Hoi An

    By Unesco decree, more than 800 historic buildings in Hoi An have been preserved, so much of the Old Town looks as it did several centuries ago. Eighteen…

  • Interior of Quan Cong Temple.

    Quan Cong Temple

    Hoi An

    Founded in 1653, this small temple is dedicated to Quan Cong, an esteemed Chinese general who is worshipped as a symbol of loyalty, sincerity, integrity…

  • monks

    Phuoc Lam Pagoda

    Hoi An

    This pagoda (founded in the mid-17th century) is associated with An Thiem, a Vietnamese prodigy and monk from the age of eight. When he was 18, he…

  • Traditional yellow ochre building in Hoi An, Vietnam; Shutterstock ID 352944071; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Tran Duong House

    Hoi An

    There’s a whole block of colonnaded French colonial buildings on Ð Phan Boi Chau between Nos 22 and 73, among them the 19th-century Tran Duong House. It’s…

Articles

Latest stories from Hoi An

A few small wooden boats on the Thu Bon river with the sun setting over palm trees. There are big, colourful boats docked along the banks and restaurants beyond them.

Beaches

How to spend a perfect weekend in Hoi An

Jul 22, 2019 • 5 min read

