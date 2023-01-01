Assembly Hall of the Chaozhou Chinese Congregation

Built in 1752, the highlights in this congregational hall are the gleaming woodcarvings on the beams, walls and altar – absolutely stunning in their intricacy. You could stand here for hours to unravel the stories, but if you’re just popping by quickly, look for the carvings on the doors in front of the altar of two Chinese women wearing their hair in an unexpectedly Japanese style.

Chaozhou (潮州; also spelled in romanised form as Teochew or Chiuchow) is a city in the eastern part of Guangdong province in China, with the province of Fujian to the east. The dialect differs greatly from Cantonese and is entirely different from Mandarin and is also of great interest to linguists as it contains many links to ancient Chinese.